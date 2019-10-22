Mass. Vape Shops File Emergency Appeal To Halt Ban

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts vape shops filed an emergency petition to a state appeals court Tuesday, a day after a four-month ban on vaping products was left in place but declared legally problematic by a superior court judge, and after the state filed a motion to stay that order. In Monday's order, a superior court judge allowed Gov. Charlie Baker's ban on the sale of vaping products to remain in place, as long as the state addresses specific legal requirements. But the vape shops opposing the emergency ban argued Tuesday that the judge was wrong to not issue an immediate preliminary...

