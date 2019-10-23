Atty Pleads Guilty To Lying To Feds In Witness Payoff Case

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida criminal defense attorney has pled guilty to two counts in an indictment accusing him of selling his client access to a third-party cooperating witness and connecting them through a false story in the hopes of getting the client a reduced sentence. Nelson Israel Alfaro pled guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the United States, obstruct justice and make false statements to federal law enforcement and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement in the seven-count indictment, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday in Florida federal court. Prosecutors will drop the other charges as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS