Cattle Industry Says EPA CWA Rollback Is Not Enough

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has instituted unconstitutional guidelines to replace an Obama-era rule that defined the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction, the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association said in a new lawsuit Tuesday. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers touted their September move to undo the Obama administration rule defining navigable waters of the United States as fixing a regulatory overreach, the cattle group said the agencies have replaced it with 1986 guidance that's equally unconstitutional, and they asked a New Mexico federal court to scrap the controversial term as impossibly vague as a remedy. "The old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS