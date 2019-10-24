AT&T Blasts Motel's Bid For Quick Win In Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- AT&T asked a Connecticut federal court to toss a motel's bid for a quick win in a lawsuit accusing the telecom giant of sending it unwanted faxes, saying the lodge's franchisor gave its blessing to the fax that sparked the suit. Gorss Motels Inc. can't accuse AT&T of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because Gorss franchisor Wyndham Hotel Group approved the cellphone company as a supplier that could reach out to franchisees under a goods and services program developed by a Wyndham affiliate, AT&T said Tuesday. The suit names AT&T Mobility LLC and AT&T Mobility National Accounts LLC as defendants....

