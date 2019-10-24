Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Blasts Motel's Bid For Quick Win In Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- AT&T asked a Connecticut federal court to toss a motel's bid for a quick win in a lawsuit accusing the telecom giant of sending it unwanted faxes, saying the lodge's franchisor gave its blessing to the fax that sparked the suit.

Gorss Motels Inc. can't accuse AT&T of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act because Gorss franchisor Wyndham Hotel Group approved the cellphone company as a supplier that could reach out to franchisees under a goods and services program developed by a Wyndham affiliate, AT&T said Tuesday. The suit names AT&T Mobility LLC and AT&T Mobility National Accounts LLC as defendants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®