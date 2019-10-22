9th Circ. Judges Call On High Court To Fix Asylum Ruling

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit bench on Tuesday preserved a smaller panel ruling reviving a Chinese citizen's asylum case, but nearly a dozen judges rebuked that decision as stepping on immigration judges' authority and called on the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In an order without an opinion, the Ninth Circuit rejected the government’s request for a full court rehearing of a split panel decision, which had reversed Ming Dai’s asylum denial and found that he did in fact have a credible fear of persecution in China based on his wife’s forced abortion. But the panel’s finding that Dai’s contradictory testimony...

