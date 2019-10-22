DC Court Weighs Doc Deluge In FTC Chemical Merger Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge told two chemical companies trying to beat a Federal Trade Commission merger challenge Tuesday that he will likely exercise his own "gatekeeping" role in clearing individual witness statements, rather than issuing a limiting blanket order ahead of time in a complex upcoming trial. The FTC is challenging Evonik Industries AG's $625 million purchase of PeroxyChem Holding Co., saying the hydrogen peroxide market is too concentrated and the companies are already competitors. Each side has produced scores of declarations and depositions that could be admitted at trial. Evonik and PeroxyChem — which have previously told the court the FTC's allegations...

