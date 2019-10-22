Security Workers' Attys Get $43M For Deal In Rest Break Case

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the workers in a long-running suit alleging security services provider Wackenhut Corp. denied thousands of California workers meal and rest breaks will collect more than $43 million in costs and fees after a Los Angeles state judge signed off on a $100 million-plus deal resolving the case. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William Highberger granted final approval of the nine-figure deal Monday, ending 14 years of litigation with security officers for Wackenhut — now called G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. The judge said the deal fairly pays the workers and that enough of them responded to justify executing...

