Pratt & Whitney Can't Escape Suit Over Faulty Jet Engines

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Pratt & Whitney and its parent company, United Technologies Corp., must face claims that they sold the U.S. government defective fighter jet engines after a Connecticut federal judge found on Tuesday that a whistleblower's complaint passes muster. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall wrote that Peter J. Bonzani Jr., a former P&W contractor and employee, was able to supplement his fourth amended complaint with government documents he had received to satisfy shortcomings that sank two of the three counts in his previous complaint. The judge had dismissed two counts in Bonzani's third complaint for failing to plead with specificity that the...

