Esper Steps Back From JEDI Due To Son's IBM Job

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Defense Secretary Mark Esper has recused himself from any decisions involving the contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud procurement due to his son’s role with IBM, one of the original bidders for the deal, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. While Esper has attended informational briefings stemming from the review of JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, he launched in July to ensure he understood the program and how the U.S. Department of Defense can meet its cloud needs, he will not make any decisions related to JEDI, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. “Although not legally required to, he...

