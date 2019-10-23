Pa. Justices To Mull Wrongful Death Damages 'Requirement'

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether or not a lower court effectively made damages in wrongful death cases mandatory when it nullified a jury’s decision to award a logger’s widow zero dollars and ordered a new damages trial. The high court on Tuesday agreed to take up P&J Construction’s petition claiming the Pennsylvania Superior Court erred when it granted Tina McMichael a new trial to decide on damages despite her purported failure to present specific evidence that her husband’s death resulted in economic losses. P&J claimed the decision created a "per se requirement" for damages in virtually all...

