Heinz Can't Move Pa. Egg-Price Suit To Kraft Case In Ill.

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected Heinz's bid to move multidistrict litigation over the alleged price-fixing of egg products to the Illinois court where its merger partner, Kraft, is suing producers, saying the cases involve separate witnesses and events that took place before the merger. U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said Tuesday the former H.J. Heinz Co. originally chose to file its claim in the Eastern District of Philadelphia in 2011, years prior to the food company's 2015 merger with Kraft Foods Global Inc. that created The Kraft Heinz Co. Both companies must present their own witnesses to back up their...

