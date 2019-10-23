GAO Says Helmet Co. Doesn't Have Stake In Military Contract

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a helmet maker's bid protest alleging the U.S. Marine Corps is wrongly seeking to acquire pad inserts from a competitor, saying the contract doesn't concern the manufacturer. Team Wendy LLC can't challenge the Marine Corps' contract with Gentex Inc. for the production of combat helmets because the company didn't bid on the deal, the GAO said in an Oct. 16 decision released Tuesday. Contracts can only be protested with the GAO by a bidder, also known as an "interested party," who has a financial stake in the deal, the agency said. "A prospective subcontractor...

