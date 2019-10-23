Macklemore Gets Fees After Win In 'Thrift Shop' Sampling Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal court has ordered New Orleans jazz artist Paul Batiste to pay $125,000 to reimburse Macklemore and Ryan Lewis for the hip-hop duo's legal fees after they beat Batiste's lawsuit, which claimed some of their popular songs like "Thrift Shop" featured illegal samples. U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman on Monday adopted in full the recommendations of a magistrate judge, who had endorsed the majority of Macklemore and Lewis' fee request, describing Batiste's case as "objectively weak." The magistrate judge had pointed to a series of "mishaps and failures" by Batiste, including nonpayment of an earlier award of attorney fees,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS