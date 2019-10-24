EPA Wants Mining Co.'s Counterclaim Axed In Gold King MDL

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has urged a New Mexico federal court to dismiss a mining company’s counterclaim in multidistrict litigation over the Gold King Mine spill, saying concerns about the agency’s role in the cleanup are unfounded. The EPA responded Tuesday to one of several counterclaims filed by Sunnyside Gold Corp. in which the mining company accuses the agency of violating its due process rights by ordering it to participate in the mine spill cleanup. The agency said that it had the ability under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act to issue unilateral administrative orders requiring participation in...

