FCC Commissioner Calls Standards Summit 'Overrated'

Law360, Los Angeles (October 22, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A global standards-setting forum that kicks off next week in Egypt is “overrated” because it has failed to keep up with technology policy advances, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles. Although the Democratic commissioner said the upcoming gathering — known as the World Radiocommunication Conference — is crucial to coordinating spectrum allocations across the globe and lowering the cost of new technology deployment, both industry and U.S. government-led efforts to repurpose spectrum are outpacing the global decision-making process, which muddies the WRC’s overall effectiveness, she said. “Here’s the problem: Spectrum policy is...

