DOJ Sues Calif. Over Cap-And-Trade Deal With Québec

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday sued California over its cap-and-trade agreement with Québec, saying the state has no right to pursue "an independent foreign policy" about the control of greenhouse gas emissions. The Trump administration has again taken aim at California's attempts to combat climate change through greenhouse gas regulation, suing the state over its cap-and-trade agreement with Québec. (AP) In a complaint filed in California federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges the Golden State has flouted the Constitution's prohibition on states' ability to make treaties or compacts with foreign governments through the cap-and-trade program. Jeffrey Bossert Clark, assistant attorney...

