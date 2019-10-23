Paul Weiss, Latham Lead Apollo's €182.5M Gamenet Bet

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Apollo, led by Paul Weiss and Latham & Watkins, unveiled a plan Wednesday to buy a nearly 50% stake in Gamenet through a pair of deals worth €182.5 million ($203 million), as the investment firm looks to take the Italian gaming group private. New York-based Apollo Global Management LLC will buy a 48.67% stake in Gamenet Group SpA by buying the shares held by the company’s two largest shareholders, TCP Luz Eurinvest SARL and Intralot Italian Investments BV, for €12.5 apiece. The investment firm plans to delist Gamenet and will launch a mandatory takeover offer for the rest of the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS