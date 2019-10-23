Del. Justices Challenge 'Wild' Claims In $283M Merger Appeal

Law360, Dover (October 23, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Three often skeptical Delaware Supreme Court justices pressed for stronger arguments Wednesday during investor appeals to revive a suit accusing a tech company founder and majority owner of pushing through an underpriced, $283 million merger to secure his own retirement. At issue was a suit dismissed by Chancery Court in March that claimed NCI Inc.’s directors, led by founder Charles K. Narang, breached their fiduciary duties by accepting a $20 per share offer by an affiliate of private equity H.I.G. Capital, instead of remaining independent or seeking a better price. Central to the argument was Narang's advancing age, alleged desire to...

