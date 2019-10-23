Stearns Creditor, Trustee Dispute Ch. 11 Fee Payments

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A creditor of bankrupt mortgage lender Stearns Holdings LLC has asked the New York bankruptcy court to override a government watchdog’s objection to Stearns' proposal to pay the creditor's professional bills, saying the arrangement is allowed under the law. In a filing Tuesday, Pacific Investment Management Co. asked the court to reject U.S. Trustee William Harrington’s claim that Stearns’ proposal to pay Pacific’s professional bills for the Chapter 11 case was an improper bypass of the court’s authority to review fees, instead saying it was allowed as consideration for Pacific’s participation in Stearns’ restructuring agreement. “Absent the support of the consenting...

