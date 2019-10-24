Commerce Probes Mexican Rebar Co.'s Alleged Duty Skirting

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has opened an investigation into whether a Mexican company is altering products to skirt anti-dumping tariffs on straight rebar. The probe was announced after an industry group, the Rebar Trade Action Coalition, complained that Deacero SAPI de CV was importing the reinforcing steel bars with a hooked end meant to be shorn off by buyers so that it could bypass a 20.58% duty on straight rebar products. Deacero stands to face duties on any rebar sold from the probe’s launch onward if there’s evidence of tariff evasion, Commerce said in a Tuesday press release. Anti-dumping duties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS