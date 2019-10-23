Commerce Readies Duties On Chinese Wire, Cable

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Aluminum wire and cables imported from China are facing new duties ranging up to 165% after the U.S. Department of Commerce determined Tuesday that the goods are being unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government and sold in the U.S. at cut-rate prices. The Commerce Department handed out final anti-dumping and countervailing duty margins on a slew of Chinese companies in response to petitions from a pair of U.S. producers, Southwire Co. LLC and Encore Wire Corp, which said that the cheap imports have hampered their business. Commerce has wrapped up its half of the investigation, but the duties finalized on Tuesday...

