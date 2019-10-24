Russian Hot-Rolled Steel Makers Challenge Commerce Duties

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Two Russian hot-rolled steel makers have slammed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to levy a three-digit anti-dumping duty on their products, saying the agency is treating the companies as being controlled by Moscow even after Russia was granted market economy status. Novolipetsk Steel Public Joint Stock Co. and Novex Trading SA say in a new suit Tuesday that Commerce failed to determine an "all-others" duty rate for exporters and producers that weren't individually investigated, as the agency is required to do. Instead, Commerce wrongly renamed the Russia-wide rate of 185% the all-others rate, they say. "Commerce's renaming of the countrywide...

