Fired Law Partner's Discovery Request Is Void, Firm Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The law firm Branscomb PC and its shareholders have asked the Texas Supreme Court to block a former partner from discovery in a wrongful termination suit, arguing that a lower court ordered the firm to hand over information after the judge had already dismissed the case. In a petition for a writ of mandamus filed Tuesday, Branscomb argued that Nueces County Judge Deeanne Scoboda Galvan didn't have jurisdiction to order the firm to turn over privileged client files, related to an incident where a client was allegedly overbilled, to former partner Kenton McDonald. According to court documents, McDonald was an attorney...

