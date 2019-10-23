9th Circ. Judge Doubts Arpaio’s Bid To Vacate Conviction

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Wednesday of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's bid to vacate his contempt of court conviction, saying he's "frankly not sure" if he agrees with Arpaio's position that a lower court's dismissal of the case automatically vacates his conviction. During a hearing before a three-judge panel in San Francisco, Arpaio's counsel, John "Jack" Wilenchik of Wilenchik & Bartness PC, said his 87-year-old client is essentially asking the appeals court to do "judicial housekeeping" and clarify that U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton's order dismissing the criminal case against Arpaio with prejudice means his contempt of court conviction is vacated....

