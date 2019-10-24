Border Shooting Relief Not About Nat’l Security, Justices Told

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The parents of a Mexican teenager fatally shot by a U.S. border agent argued that national security and foreign affairs should not affect their bid for damages, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that they are not challenging government policies. Jesus C. Hernandez and Maria G. Güereca Bentacour told justices Wednesday that issues such as applying U.S. law to other countries and Congress' silence on remedies for noncitizens should not prevent them from receiving a damage award that is intended for victims of constitutional violations by a federal officer. Without such an award, the parents said, they have no recourse for holding...

