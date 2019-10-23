CFPB Doomed At High Court? Don't Bet On It, Attys Say

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has much on the line as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case challenging the constitutionality of the agency’s structure, but financial services attorneys said the worst-case scenario for the bureau is far from the most likely one. The high court said Friday that it would hear Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, an appeal that argues it is unconstitutional for the agency to be led by a single director who is statutorily shielded from being fired by the president without cause. This “for-cause removal” protection, found in the section of the Dodd-Frank Act that established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS