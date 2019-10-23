Ill. Atty Could Be On Ice For Profane Jabs At Opposing Lawyer

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney's law license should be suspended for three months after he used profane, misogynistic slurs to disparage opposing counsel on more than one occasion, the state attorney conduct regulator said. Jason R. Craddock addressed rival attorney Courtney Lindbert as "Cuntney Lindbitch" and told a second lawyer in another matter that she was "such a bitch about everything," he admitted during disciplinary proceedings, according to a Tuesday ruling from a three-member panel of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. Craddock said he used the slurs both out loud and at times in writing, but he denied the accusation that he...

