State Dept. OKs Bahrain's $150M US Navy Ship Deal

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State approved an approximately $150 million Foreign Military Sales deal allowing Bahrain to acquire and revamp a U.S. Navy ship, according to a Wednesday announcement from a U.S. Department of Defense agency. Under the deal, Bahrain's government will receive from the Navy the USS Robert G. Bradley FFG 49 ship, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which helps facilitate Foreign Military Sales agreements. The country will then outfit the vessel with revamped logistical and technical support. A State Department official said the deal is significant because Bahrain is a crucial maritime security partner for the U.S. "This transfer supports U.S. national security interests...

