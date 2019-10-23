Ill. Liquor Distributor To Pay $950K To Settle EEOC Probe

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois liquor distributor has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation that found the company discriminated against sales employees based on race or national origin, the agency said Wednesday. Under the settlement, Breakthru Beverage Illinois LLC will pay $950,000 rather than pursue the matter further through litigation. Other terms of the deal include BBI conducting anti-discrimination training for its Illinois sales force, reporting the demographics of its sales force to EEOC for two years and revising its anti-discrimination policy to more expressly prohibit segregation by offering account and territory assignments based on...

