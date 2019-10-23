Okla. Worker Entitled To Injury Benefits Despite Marijuana Use

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma appellate court reversed a decision from the state’s Workers’ Compensation Commission denying benefits to an injured factory worker because he tested positive for marijuana, saying it can’t assume the drug’s presence meant he was impaired at the time of his injury. The appeals court reversed the WCC’s decision with directions to reinstate a previous order from an administrative law judge who said even though Dillon S. Rose tested positive for THC and morphine, there was no evidence his use of marijuana caused the workplace accident that injured him. Rose crushed his hand and wrist in a guillotine machine in...

