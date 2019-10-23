Treasury Lifts Turkey Sanctions After Syria Ceasefire

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Wednesday lifted sanctions recently imposed on the Turkish government and officials, after President Donald Trump announced a permanent ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish militias in Syria. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has ended sanctions imposed last week on Turkey’s defense and energy ministries and ministers, as well as its interior minister, after Turkey agreed to make permanent an Oct. 17 ceasefire deal, the agency said in a statement. “Today’s action, taken in consultation with the U.S. Department of State, is a direct result of Turkey’s adherence to the terms of the October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS