Tilton-Backed Entities Out As DIP Lenders In DURA's Ch. 11

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- After a Tennessee bankruptcy judge raised serious concerns Wednesday about investment manager Lynn Tilton wearing "all hats" in automotive parts maker DURA Automotive Systems LLC's Chapter 11, a proposed late-hour deal was struck Wednesday to remove Tilton-affiliated entities as post-petition lender. During an all-day hearing that included lengthy testimony and questions about an up to $77 million proposed debtor-in-possession financing package to be provided by Tilton-affiliated entities, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Randal S. Mashburn commended parties in the bankruptcy for reaching what seems to be mutually agreed upon deal from alternative DIP lenders. Since the deal was struck in the evening hours, details of the new DIP financing...

