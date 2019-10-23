Privacy Shield Pact Survives EU Review, But Work Remains

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The European Commission said Wednesday that the Privacy Shield data transfer pact relied on by more than 5,000 U.S. companies had passed its annual "health check," but flagged several steps that it wants U.S. officials to take to further strengthen the deal's certification, oversight and enforcement mechanisms. Senior officials from the U.S. government agencies responsible for running Privacy Shield met with representatives from the European Commission and European data protection authorities in Washington, D.C., in early September to conduct their third annual review of the functioning and value of the agreement. The framework was quickly stood up in 2016 to enable...

