Baker McKenzie Expands LA Securities Litigation Team

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has picked up two new securities litigation and enforcement pros from DLA Piper, as well as two new associates, for its Los Angeles office, boosting the firm’s securities practice as the global law firm continues to expand. Aaron Goodman and Ben Turner, who both have experience handling a broad range of litigation issues, join Baker McKenzie as of counsel and will help build up the firm’s securities litigation and enforcement team in Los Angeles, the firm announced Oct. 17. They are also joined by associates Thomas Tysowsky, a recent graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School, and Sara Pitt, who...

