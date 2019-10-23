UPS Fails To Total Drivers' Unpaid Overtime Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to hit the brakes on a proposed class action brought by UPS drivers accusing the delivery giant of shorting them on overtime pay, rejecting the company's bid for a ruling that the drivers were exempt from getting paid overtime. U.S. District Judge John R. Padova on Tuesday denied United Parcel Service Inc.’s motion to dismiss the drivers’ Fair Labor Standards Act and Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act claims, saying the package delivery company can't prevail on its affirmative defense that it was exempt from federal overtime requirements under the Motor Carrier Act. Because the exception only applies...

