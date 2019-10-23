USW Backs Industry Push For Tariffs On Imported Fittings

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Backed by the United Steelworkers, a U.S. manufacturer urged the Trump administration on Wednesday to impose tariffs on forged steel fittings from India and South Korea, saying that unfairly traded imports from the countries have flooded the market and harmed domestic producers. Pennsylvania-based Bonney Forge Corp. filed petitions alongside the USW, whose members include workers at facilities where fittings, used in piping systems, are produced. They asked the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate the imported goods. The duo said a rapid increase in cheap imports from the Asian countries has been especially harmful when...

