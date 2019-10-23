Trans Prof's Gender Surgery Suit Won't Wait For High Court

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has denied Arizona’s attempt to pause a University of Arizona professor’s lawsuit claiming the state’s employee health care plan unlawfully denies transition-related surgeries, saying he doesn’t have to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether Title VII forbids gender identity-based bias. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman on Tuesday denied the state’s motion to stay Russell Toomey’s suit, saying the justices' upcoming ruling on the meaning of the word “sex” as it appears in Title VII in the case of R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission won’t directly apply to...

