States On Deck To Protect College Athlete Biometric Privacy

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- College sports programs have increasingly used wearable devices to monitor their athletes around the clock, yet the students do not enjoy the privacy protections of their professional counterparts and may have to depend on state lawmakers to ensure their data is safe from theft or misuse. A growing variety of wearable devices in the form of smartwatches, wristbands and vests can collect fingerprints, monitor heart rates, and track everything from how fast and how far athletes run to how deeply they sleep. This information can be a valuable tool for sports teams to optimize athletes' performance, prevent injuries and reduce the...

