American With Greek Ties Denied Bail In Insider Trading Case

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ordered an alleged tipster in a global insider trading ring to stay behind bars until his January trial, deeming him a flight risk Wednesday despite his protests that he would not abandon his pregnant wife and child to flee to Greece. Telemaque Lavidas, 38, was charged Tuesday along with five others, including a Goldman Sachs investment banker, in what prosecutors called a transnational insider trading scheme that netted tens of millions. Lavidas, who works for Lavipharm Laboratories in New Jersey, is accused of tipping Greek trader Georgios Nikas ahead of regulatory decisions on a cancer drug developed...

