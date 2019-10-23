Lizzo Fights 'Truth Hurts' Plagiarism Claims With Lawsuit

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The singer Lizzo filed a preemptive lawsuit Wednesday in California federal court aimed at disproving recent accusations that several other songwriters deserve credit for her chart-topping "Truth Hurts." In her declaratory judgment suit, the singer claims that Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin "Yves" Rothman "came out of the woodwork" with "illegitimate" claims that they played a role in creating the hit track. "Neither claim has any merit," says the singer, whose given name is Melissa Jefferson. "Lizzo is entitled to a declaratory judgment decreeing that neither the Raisens nor Rothman have any interest in the copyright to 'Truth Hurts' and...

