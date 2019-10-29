3 Legal Developments Calif. Real Estate Brokers Should Know

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Housing is one of California’s most vibrant and highly regulated industries, with a comprehensive statutory framework and an expanding body of case law. Like so much else, the state frequently leads the way in deciding cutting-edge issues. This year, there have been several important developments, including some that mirror questions roiling other legal practice areas like consumer disclosure, arbitration and independent contractor status. Suing a Broker Without an Expert To establish a claim for professional negligence, must a plaintiff designate an expert witness to testify on the standard of care that a real estate licensee owes to its principal? That was...

