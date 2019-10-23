No Class Cert. In Boston Scientific Robocall Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Wednesday shot down a Texas man’s bid to certify two proposed classes in a case that accuses Boston Scientific of calling people with automated invitations to sales events, saying the suit hinged too heavily on individualized questions. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said Steven Sandoe had not adequately shown that common evidence could be used to support his proposed class action, which alleges that Boston Scientific violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The Marlborough, Mass.-based medical manufacturer was not accused of calling random people, meaning each claim of a TCPA violation could be subjected to...

