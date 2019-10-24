Feds, Navajo Decry Redo Bid On Indian Child Welfare Act

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the Navajo Nation have urged the Fifth Circuit to deny a bid by three states and several foster couples to rethink its decision that the Indian Child Welfare Act is constitutional, saying they haven't explained why their arguments are worthy of reconsideration. The Fifth Circuit's decision doesn't conflict with its own or U.S. Supreme Court precedent, and the couples as well as the states of Texas, Louisiana and Indiana failed to show how they satisfy the circuit court's rules for a rehearing en banc, the Navajo and government briefs said Wednesday. A Fifth Circuit panel in August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS