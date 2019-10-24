Verizon Defends Fed. Circ.’s Alice Nix Of Advertising Patents

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Verizon is urging the Federal Circuit not to reconsider its decision to invalidate three targeted advertising patents under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, saying the patent owner “all but concedes its patents lack any inventive concept.” In a 17-page brief filed Wednesday, Verizon Communications Inc. said it saw no reason to revisit a split Federal Circuit panel’s decision in July that Bridge and Post Inc.'s patents were too abstract for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act. After the ruling, Bridge and Post had asked to let the full court consider its arguments that the panel erred in...

