5th Circ. Won't Rehear Nix Of $65M Stanford Ponzi Deal

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit on Wednesday declined to rehear an insurance dispute involving R. Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme, shooting down Lloyd's of London and a receiver who looked to challenge the panel's June order sinking a $65 million settlement. The settlement ended claims that Lloyd's and other underwriters should cover losses from the Ponzi scheme. But in June, the three-judge panel ruled that a Texas federal court overstepped when it approved the deal, taking issue with a provision that prevented certain individuals from seeking coverage from the underwriters despite being coinsured. Lloyd's and the receiver, Ralph Janvey, argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS