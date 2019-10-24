Feds Ask High Court To Strike Down Calif. 'Sanctuary' Law

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s fight against state laws limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities could land in the U.S. Supreme Court after the federal government asked the justices to strike down a California law that curtails sharing information of immigrants in custody. In a Tuesday petition, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco urged the high court to rethink a Ninth Circuit decision that upheld the California Values Act, or SB 54, which bars local officers from sharing certain information about foreign citizens with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including home addresses and jail release dates. The federal government told the high court that...

