5 Firms Score $13.4M For SanDisk Settlement

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and four other law firms will receive $13.4 million for the settlement they secured in May from digital storage maker SanDisk, a California federal judge has decided. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Wednesday that the firms would receive a 25% attorney's fee, or $12.5 million, of the $50 million settlement, and nearly $886,000 to reimburse litigation expenses, both with interest, for their work on the case, calling the totals "fair and reasonable and consistent with awards in similar cases." Scott & Scott served as class counsel in the suit within a larger plaintiff's...

