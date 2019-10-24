High Court Asked To Kill Bribery Case By La. Landfill Co.

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A landfill company accused of bribing public officials to close down a Waste Management Inc. subsidiary after Hurricane Katrina has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Fifth Circuit used the wrong standard when it decided the matter should go to trial. River Birch Inc. said in its petition for review that a divided Fifth Circuit panel improperly revived Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act accusations when the evidence pointed just as forcefully toward lawful conduct as it did toward an illegal act. The company said Tuesday the high court has an opportunity to decide whether a principle that made...

