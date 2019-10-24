1st Circ. Judges Seek High Court Take On FSIA Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Three First Circuit judges split with their court's ruling that Canada's consulate in Boston should have to face an American worker's benefits suit brought under Massachusetts law, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision they say misinterprets the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. While the majority of the circuit on Wednesday denied Canada's bid for an en banc rehearing of the decision saying it must face consulate employee Cynthia Merlini's workers' compensation suit because it wasn't covered under the FSIA's "commercial activity" exception, three judges said the decision raises serious questions about the sovereignty of U.S. consulates around the world....

