Netflix Tells PTAB To Reject 'Rigid' Obviousness Rule

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- When making an obviousness assessment, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board should avoid rigid rules about the advantages and disadvantages of prior art combinations, Netflix argued before the board on Wednesday. During oral arguments over Netflix's challenge to a Realtime Adaptive Streaming LLC patent related to digital coding and decoding, members of the PTAB panel seemed skeptical that they should weigh the pros and cons of prior art combinations. When Realtime attorney James A. Milkey of Noroozi PC told the three-judge panel that Federal Circuit precedent requires the board to weigh the benefit of the proposed combination, Judge Kevin W. Cherry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS